Boy with inoperable tumor gets chance to spend time with sea creatures in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The pandemic has been difficult on most families, especially for someone with pre-existing conditions.

On Saturday, KFOR met a young boy with inoperable cancer. He finally got the chance to venture out of his home to do something he loves– all while staying safe.

Corbin is a 9-year-old who, like most other boys his age, loves sharks.

But there’s something everyone may not know about him.

“My son, he will be 10 on the 28th. He has inoperable brain cancer,” said Corbin’s mother, Natalie Clark. “Kids his age do not live to be 12.”

Because of his condition, on top of COVID-19 safety concerns, Corbin isn’t able to leave the house much.

But he got up early on Saturday morning for a chance to visit OKC’s Blue Zoo.

“They said they would set up a tour for him to come in while they’re closed, so he can come in on his own and not be in the big crowds and everything,” Clark said.

Corbin’s mom tells KFOR for his Make A Wish trip, he got to go underwater with sharks in Hawaii. While this trip wasn’t quite that, it’s the next best thing Oklahoma has to offer.

Blue Zoo let Corbin and his family explore with the place all to themselves.

But their tour guide had a personal connection with Corbin. He, himself, also battling two different types of cancers.

“When you’re young like that and have cancer and you’re going through chemotherapy and have to have different types of treatments, your blood counts are lower and it doesn’t allow you to do a whole lot. Plus not having the energy to do so,” said John Hepworth, Head of Operations for Blue Zoo. “My heart goes out to him and his family. It’s tough stuff.”

Corbin got to pet stingrays, see a turtle up close and personal, and even hold a snake.

Making it an experience they won’t be quick to forget.

“Considering that we haven’t been able to get out and do much, it’s great to get out and come here and do it for him,” Clark said.

But Corbin made it known which memory he’ll cherish most.

“What was your favorite part? He likes the sharks!” said a family member.

