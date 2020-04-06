Live Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus ‘Facts Not Fear’

BP offers 50 cent a gallon gas discount to first responders, health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Group

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Among all the negative information with the COVID-19 pandemic, there has also been some good news.

BP and Amoco announced that their gas stations will be offering 50 cents off per gallon to local first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers.

“Thank you for being on the front lines and keeping our communities healthy and safe. We are honored to be supporting you and helping you get where you need to go,” the company said on its website.

The promotion allows certain essential workers to take the discount on their next fill up.

With gas prices across North Carolina averaging around $1.78 per gallon, the savings could easily mean gas for just over $1 a gallon.

Those who want to sign up need to verify their status through ID.me, which is a website that “simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online.”

Click here to visit the BP website that explains the offer.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter