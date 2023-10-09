ATLANTA, GEORGIA (KFOR/Storyful) – Beer cans and trash littered the outfield at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on October 7, after Braves fans got angry about a call made during Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

With the bases loaded, umpire Brian O’Nora called Braves player Sean Murphy for catcher interference on Phillies player JT Realmuto, which advanced Realmuto to first base.

After the call was challenged but still stood, booing Braves fans began hurling trash on the field, as seen in the video at the top of this story.

The Phillies ended up beating the Braves 3 to 0.