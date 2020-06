Police investigate after a body was found near NW 122nd and Penn.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ravine in NW OKC Wednesday morning.

According to police, a body found in a ravine at the RainDance apartments near NW 122nd an Penn has injuries consistent with homicide.

Police have a large part of the front parking lot taped off with crime scene tape.

KFOR is waiting on more information from police.