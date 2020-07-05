BREAKING: Caleb Williams, Five-Star QB in 2021 Class, Commits to OU

Fireworks on the 4th of July for OU Football. The Sooners landed a verbal commitment from five star Quarterback Caleb Williams of Washington D.C.

Williams is the top rated, dual-threat QB in the 2021 class, but is also ranked as the third overall player in the recruiting class. He picked the Sooners over LSU and Maryland.

Williams said on CBS Sports HQ, ” With their past two quarterbacks I felt like it was for me. I felt like it was the best place for me overall. I just want to learn and hopefully get to the next level.”

Williams led his Gonzaga team to a state championship on a hail mary his sophomore season.

That wasn’t the only recruit to commit to OU. The Sooners landed four star Cornerback Latrell McCutchin of Austin, TX. He chose the Sooners over Alabama. McCutchin is the sixth ranked corner and 44th rated player overall in the 2021 class, per Rivals.

“I left the season to comeback with a reason, I ain’t say it was easy”!!!



C O M M I T T E D❤️!!

#Island21 #WTMMIMI

🎥: @ConnorEllinor pic.twitter.com/covQDohKeJ — Latrell McCutchin🦹🏾‍♂️ (@bil_trell) July 4, 2020

His future head coach was thrilled with his choice.