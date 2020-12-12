BREAKING: Chuba Hubbard Headed to the NFL

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard won’t play against Baylor Saturday. OSU head coach Mike Gundy said on his pregame radio show that Hubbard has, “chosen to go to the NFL.”

The move ends Hubbard’s career at OSU. His junior season was his worst of the three seasons he played at OSU thanks in part to injury issues. Hubbard had 133 attempts for 625 yards and five touchdowns. He had a receiving touchdown as well.

Hubbard chose to return to OSU after his sophomore season where he had 328 rushing attempts for 2,094 yards, and seven touchdowns, one of the best singular seasons in OSU football history.

In all, Hubbard leaves OSU 3,459 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns.