BREAKING: Oklahoma Wins 5th Softball National Championship

Oklahoma entered the third and decisive game of the Women’s College World Series looking to close out the fifth national championship in program history squaring off with Florida State.

OU got off to a quick start under G Juarez who notched a quick strikeout in the top of the first. In the bottom half of the inning, it was Jocelyn Alo doing Alo things. She belted a solo home run giving the Sooners a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Jayda Coleman got in on the action hitting a solo bomb of her own. The home run was the 15th by a Sooner in the WCWS which was the most all time by a team in the event.

The game got a bit closer in the third when former Southmoore star Sydney Sherrill hit a pop up that was lost in the sun scoring a run. That made it 2-1 OU, but that’s as close as FSU got.

The next inning, with two on, a wild pitch scored Tiare Jennings. That turned the Sooner lead to two. Shortly after that, Coleman blasted a liner off the wall bringing home two making it 5-1 Oklahoma.

G Juarez handled the rest pitching a gem. She notched a complete game throwing 113 with seven strikeouts as Oklahoma won the 2021 NCAA Softball National Championship with a 5-1 win over Florida State.