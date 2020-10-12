BREAKING: OSU’s Game vs. Baylor Postponed Because of COVID-19

Oklahoma State’s game at Baylor scheduled for October 17th in Waco has been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The contest has been rescheduled for December 12th.

The Big 12 said in a release, ” Upon the recommendation of medical advisors, Baylor is suspending football operations temporarily after multiple positive COVID-19 test results. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship remains tentatively scheduled for December 12 or 19 pending game results needed to determine the championship game participants.”

Oklahoma State players took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the postponement.

Yooooo can’t be serious — Shane Illingworth (@shane_wayne0411) October 12, 2020

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) October 12, 2020