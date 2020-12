South Carolina has found their next head coach. It’s Oklahoma tight ends and assistant head coach Shane Beamer. That per a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

BREAKING: #OU assistant Shane Beamer, son of VaTech legend Frank Beamer is expected to become the next head coach at South Carolina, per sources. The 43-year-old Beamer was a former Gamecocks assistant and is very popular with the former players. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2020

Beamer has been at Oklahoma since 2018 on Lincoln Riley’s staff. The son of legendary coach Frank Beamer, Shane has ties to South Carolina. He was hired by Steve Spurrier as an assistant there in 2007 and was there until 2010.

An announcement is expected in the coming days.