BREAKING: Steven Adams Traded to The New Orleans Pelicans

Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after he was called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on February 6, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Thunder’s longest tenured and most beloved player Steven Adams is being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans per a report by ESPN and The Athletic. In return, the Thunder will receive future first and second round draft picks.

The Thunder have agreed in principle to trade Steven Adams to the Pelicans as part of a multi-team trade, sources tell ESPN. OKC is getting back — wait for it — future first-round pick and second-round picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Sources: The Steven Adams-to-Pelicans trade includes Denver, which traded a 2023 lottery protected first-round pick for the 24th pick (RJ Hampton) on draft night. That pick is headed to the Thunder — along with two seconds — for Adams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Adams was drafted by the Thunder in 2013 playing more than 500 games for the franchise. Adams was in the final year of a four year contract with OKC. During his time with the Thunder, Adams averaged nearly 10 points, seven boards, and a block a game.

OKC also executed another trade sending newly acquired James Johnson to Dallas. The Thunder will receive forward Trevor Ariza from Detroit and Justin Jackson from Dallas. ESPN also reports OKC will receive a draft pick in that deal as well.