BREAKING: Steven Adams Traded to The New Orleans Pelicans

The Thunder’s longest tenured and most beloved player Steven Adams is being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans per a report by ESPN and The Athletic. In return, the Thunder will receive future first and second round draft picks.
Adams was drafted by the Thunder in 2013 playing more than 500 games for the franchise. Adams was in the final year of a four year contract with OKC. During his time with the Thunder, Adams averaged nearly 10 points, seven boards, and a block a game.
OKC also executed another trade sending newly acquired James Johnson to Dallas. The Thunder will receive forward Trevor Ariza from Detroit and Justin Jackson from Dallas. ESPN also reports OKC will receive a draft pick in that deal as well.