The Thunder-76ers game scheduled for 6pm on Sunday night has been postponed, the NBA announced. That coming just about two hours before tipoff. The 76ers don’t have the eight players they need to play the game due to health and safety protocols.

The 76ers played the Grizzlies Saturday and the Covid concerns stem from that game, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 6-6 Thunder’s next contest is scheduled for Tuesday night on the road against the Denver Nuggets.