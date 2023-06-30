Victor Oladipo is returning to the Oklahoma City Thunder. ESPN and The Athletic report the Thunder have traded the Heat for Oladipo.

OKC receives draft compensation and Oladipo in order to absorb his expiring $9.45 million dollar contract from the Miami Heat.

It’s unknown how much Oladipo will be able to play in 2023-24. The guard suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in April.

Oladipo played for the Thunder in 2016-17 and at the time agreed to a four year extension with the team. However, OKC traded Oladipo to the Pacers in the Paul George trade.

Oladipo has averaged 17 points per game along with four rebounds and four assists for his career.