Oklahoma State defensive tackle Brendon Evers has decided to end his career as a Cowboy. The sixth year senior will not play the rest of the season in order to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Sources tell News 4 that Evers has been dealing with injuries he hopes to correct before attempting a run in the NFL.

Evers made the announcement on social media which can be read here.

Evers played in 53 games at Oklahoma State notching 46 career tackles, seven and a half of those for loss and four sacks.