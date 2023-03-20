Spring football officially kicks off for the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday. It’s the second season of the Brent Venables era and he wasn’t bashful about the areas of improvement the Sooners need to make.

Venables spent a lot of time talking about his defense. Specifically the physicality they didn’t have last season. You can hear more about that in the videos above.

Other topics included him bringing back Seth Littrell. The former national champion at OU is back as an offensive analyst. He spent the last six years as head coach at North Texas.

Venables also addressed injury issues. He was quick to thank the Sooners staff for their efforts to tend to Gentry Williams when he collapsed at practice two weeks ago. Williams will reportedly be limited this spring as he returns from over exertion.

He also added Trace Ford will be limited as well as he returns from a knee injury. As for the offensive line Jacob Sexton won’t practice as he recovers from an ACL suffered in the Cheez-It Bowl. Transfer Walter Rouse won’t participate either as he recovers from a labrum surgery.