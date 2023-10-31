After last week’s stunning loss to Kansas for the first time since 1997, the Sooners are back at it preparing for what could be the final Bedlam.

Before the game can play, the injury situation appears to be a big storyline headed into the contest. LB Danny Stutsman, who left the KU game with an ankle injury, is hoping to play this weekend. Brent Venables said he “feels good about Danny.” in reference to playing. He said the same of RB Tawee Walker also left with a leg injury against the Jayhawks. However, he didn’t commit to either playing in the contest. As for Gentry Williams, he returned to practice on Monday.

Beyond injuries, much of the talk centered around Ollie Gordon and how OU will try to slow down the Cowboys star running back. Gordon earned Big 12 player of the week honors for a third straight week.

Venables added that his Sooners must tackle better if they hope to keep Gordon in check.

The Sooners coach was asked about the lapses his team has dealt with over the last couple of weeks after the Texas win. Venables denied that his team was dealing with any sort of Texas hangover. He said that’s not how he thinks as a coach. He’s more focused on week to week issues and that’s where his mind is entering Bedlam. He was quick to point out they’ve moved way past the Texas game.

Venables’ choice for captains raised some eyebrows for obvious reasons. The second year head coach chose Trace Ford, Gentry Williams, Drake Stoops, Gavin Freeman and Ethan Downs as the guys who will represent the team come Saturday. Venables citing the obvious that these guys are from Oklahoma and this game brings a sense of pride for them.