BAYAMBANG, Philippines (KFOR/Storyful) – A bridge collapsed under the weight of heavy vehicles, weighing double the amount of the bridge’s capacity. Video captured two vehicles plunging to the ground below.

Video at the top of this story shows the moment the bridge gave way in the Filipino municipality of Bayambang, injuring four people.

A dump truck loaded with sand and a truck loaded with fertilizer, along with other vehicles, were attempting to cross the President Carlos Romulo Bridge.

One of the trucks landed upright, while the other flipped upside down on the collapsed section, leading to injuries for each driver and their passengers.

An investigation revealed the weight of all of the vehicles simultaneously crossing the 20-ton capacity bridge, reached a total weight of 40 tons.