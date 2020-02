BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Broken Arrow Police Department has enlisted Baby Yoda to remind Oklahomans about snow day driving safety.

The police department is having fun reminding Oklahomans that going ‘zoom zoom’ in the snow is dangerous.

As of 11 a.m., AAA Oklahoma received 249 calls for vehicle assistance across the state.

If you don’t have to get out today, stay home and stay warm!

The force is strong, but the traction is not.