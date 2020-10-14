Broncos RB Melvin Gordon arrested for suspicion of DUI, speeding 25+ over limit

News

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Court documents show that Gordon was speeding between 25 mph and 39 mph over the limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard.

He is expected to be in Denver County Court on Friday, Nov. 13.

The Broncos released this statement on Wednesday morning:

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details.”

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday.

