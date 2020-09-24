Brooks County Sheriff receives poison ricin from woman who sent it to President Trump

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The number of people receiving poison ricin from a Canadian woman continues to rise.
On Wednesday, the Brooks County Sheriff’s Department released a statement that an envelope addressed to Brooks County Sheriff Ubino “Benny” Martinez contained a suspicous powdery substance that investigators believe is ricin.
Investigators have linked Pascale Ferrier, 53, to the letter from a forensic examination conducted by the FBI.
Ferrier is in federal custody for sending ricin to President Donald Trump and Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
She was arrested near the U.S./Canada border in Buffalo, New York on Sunday. Ferrier was found with a knife and gun when arrested.
In 2019, Ferrier was deported to Canada after being charged for weapon possession charges in Hidalgo County.
