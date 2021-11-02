Brookshire Grocery Co. acquires Oklahoma grocery chain Reasor’s

TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – East Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co. is expanding into Oklahoma with the purchase of the Reasor’s grocery chain.

Reasor’s will be the newest addition of stores to operate under the ownership of the Brookshire Grocery Company including other names like Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, and Spring Market.

“We are so incredibly excited to welcome Reasor’s employees, customers and communities, that these 17 stores serve, into our BGC family,” Brad Brookshire, CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co, said in a statement announcing the purchase. “Reasor’s is a perfect fit for Brookshire Grocery Company. Our company culture and values are the same. We’re a family business that started with my grandparents opening our first small store in Tyler, Texas, more than 93 years ago. We are dedicated to embracing our Reasor’s employee-partners and offering the best service to the Oklahoma community. Our company’s mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through our core values of excellent service, integrity and doing our best every day.”

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, has been approved by the governing boards of both companies and is now pending governmental and shareholder approvals.

Reasor’s has 17 locations and one convenience store and employs more than 2,000 people in Northeastern Oklahoma. Brookshire Grocery Co. currently employs close to 16,000 workers in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

After the transaction closes, the Reasor’s stores will continue with uninterrupted operations under the Reasor’s name.