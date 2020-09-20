Brother of Oklahoma City homicide victim speaks out

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The brother of an Oklahoma City homicide victim is speaking out.

30-year-old Jason Harmon was shot at his home on July 12. Two suspects are believed to be involved.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 49-year-old Evan Harris. A woman was initially taken into custody in July, but court records show no official charges have been filed against her.

Harmon’s brother, DePaul Brewer, says Harris is the father of Harmon’s ex-girlfriend.

He says he thinks the motive was a dispute about the relationship.

“For them to come to his house and do what they did in his own home with his children present is just as cold-blooded as it gets,” Brewer said.

Brewer says he was texting Harmon the day of his death. Harmon was having a BBQ and was excited to try a new wings recipe.

Unfortunately, tragic news came later in the day.

“It just took the air out of the room. When you hear about experiences when people say they went numb, [I] just went numb, didn’t know what to do, just sat there and broke down,” Brewer said.

According to the Department of Corrections, Harris was on parole at the time of the murder. Brewer is questioning why Harris is still on the run even though a warrant was issued for his arrest two days after the homicide.

“If this guy got the time he was supposed to get on his sentence, my brother would still be alive today,” he said.

Brewer is also hoping charges will be filed against the other person he believes was involved.

“They did it, and they left him. They didn’t call 911 and they did it in front of his two children,” he said. “They just left him to die and she’s out living her life.”

Brewer remembers his brother as a positive person who always looked out for people.

“He got along with everyone. He just worked and wanted to do stuff for his kids, just wanted a better life for his kids, he just wanted to handle his business, and he was always there for his friends,” he said.