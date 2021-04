CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 23: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Baker will be a Brown for an extra season.

The Browns have exercised the fifth year rookie option for Baker Mayfield’s contract tying him to Cleveland through the 2022 season.

Mayfield will earn over 18 million that year, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Mayfield is the first Browns QB to have his option picked up since Bernie Kosar.

Browns GM Andrew Berry declined to say if the team and Mayfield were in the process of working on a longer contract extension.