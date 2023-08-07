SAN DIEGO, California (KFOR/Storyful) – This isn’t your typical guard dog! A very friendly golden retriever in San Diego, California, met a burglar in the garage and greeted him with lots of kisses before rolling over for a belly rub, while the burglar seemed to love every second of it.

In the video at the top of this story, the burglar, who made off with a $1,300 bike, is heard telling the pooch, “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known.” Along with, “I love you, too. You’re a sweetheart.”

The burglar asked the dog where his “dad” was, and even called out, “Dad!” The homeowner was not home at the time and had left his garage door open when he left the house.

“Your dad should not leave the garage door open,” the burglar told the dog.

San Diego Police say the stolen bike is a 2019 custom Electra 3-speed bicycle. “This isn’t your average bike; it’s distinct, featuring ‘8-ball’ caps on the tire valves, an ‘8-ball’ logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern,” the department posted.

Police asked the public to reach out if they know the identity of the suspect.

At the end of the video, the dog is seen running after the suspect. Considering police did not state the dog was also stolen, the friendly pooch most likely returned home.