NOVA KAKHOVKA, Ukraine (Storyful/KFOR) – The Ukrainian Air Force says a Ukrainian solider captured video of a burning Russian fighter jet falling to the ground before it exploded.

The more than 20-second fall was caught on video July 19th near Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said the plane was probably a Sukhoi Su-35.

The Ukrainian Air Force posted on social media that anti-aircraft missile forces “landed” another Russian fighter jet. “Glory to Ukraine!” the post reads.