OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma AAA is expecting more than 510,000 Oklahomans to travel this 4th of July holiday.

The company says this is likely the busiest summer travel weekend since 2019 in Oklahoma.

That is because the pandemic kept many close at home, and this year rising costs are forcing some to do the same.

“People are not fazed… They are not changing their plans for anything right now,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson.

Americans may be determined to travel this holiday weekend, but the cost and hassle is not for everyone.

“I’m just going home, just popping some fireworks in the backyard, that’s it,” said Elijah Robuck, Oklahoma resident.

Same goes for one Oklahoma family, their splurge on July 4th will be cooking steaks at home.

“We’re headed home, we’ve been celebrating a birthday at Frontier City, so it’s a tiring day and we’re ready to head back to Ada,” said Tammy Bridgeman, Oklahoma resident.

Some good news, GasBuddy says gas prices are easing.

The statewide average has fallen 7 cents a gallon over the last week, and our current average stands at $4.49 a gallon.

“Some stations in the state now nearing that $3.99 mark, we have a bunch of stations at about $4.15 across the state, so we may see more of those low $4 gas gallon prices return,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, GasBuddy.

You may have heard about the social media campaign to not buy gas from July 3rd through the 5th. GasBuddy analyst is skeptical about the impact.

“It’s not simply reducing demand. It’s people shifting demand, and we need to reduce demand… The problem with these gas boycotts are people are simply filling up well before or after. So, they’re not actually reducing demand,” said De Hann.

Patrick De Hann says gas prices have been going down over the last two weeks.

“You might see it fall a penny or two every couple of days through the holiday weekend and into next week as well. So, you know, if you’re not in a hurry to fill your tank, you’re not going anywhere, there’s no rush to fill up because prices will continue inching down,” said De Hann.

If you are traveling this weekend, Oklahoma AAA urges you to prepare for our extreme heat, checking your tires, batteries and engines.

“This weekend, we expect to have about 4,000 calls for roadside assistance for people who are stranded,” said Gamble.

Gamble says AAA has all hands-on deck this weekend.

“Everyone will be out there working. We have tow trucks and train technicians across the state who will be responding as quickly as possible to the needs of our members,” said Gamble.

Gamble also says, “Those traveling on our roads make up 80% of the travelers in our state. So that’s the biggest number of people traveling.”

It’s also going to be a busy weekend for airports. AAA says about 68,000 Oklahomans will be flying.

According to Flight Aware, Dallas Fort Worth Airport led the way in flight delays today. 20% of the flights by Southwest Airlines and American Airlines experienced delays today across the U.S.