Businesses in The Village struggling with no help in sight

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been a one-two punch for a lot of businesses along Britton Road in The Village.

It started with long road construction that affected customers ability to get to their businesses. Now, that’s over and a pandemic has hit the entire U.S.

The Village mayor said they are unable to help, so some owners are hoping this won’t force them to close for good.

“I pray to the good Lord that we don’t have to,” said Alvina Henrichs, owner of Pirates Alley, a picture frame company.

Henrichs said she is feeling the full effects of the pandemic, turning to whatever hope she can muster up to get by.

“It’s going to hurt and it’s going to be hard, but I am very optimistic,” she said.

The framing company has been in business for 50 years, about 40 of them in The Village. Henrichs said in all those years, she’s never seen anything like this. It all comes after a long construction project on Britton Road hit the company where it hurts once before.

“Oh, it’s devastating, it really is. It made the Britton Road construction look like a breeze,” Henrichs said about the pandemic.

For other businesses on the Britton Road stretch, like ND Foods, flexibility has kept them afloat.

“Business is steady,” said Nick Wade, owner of ND Foods.

They removed the tables and chairs from inside their once restaurant to turn it into a grocery store. The demand for food has also made everything a little easier.

“People are in to-go mode and they are looking for places that are easy,” Wade said.

Wade said he still fears how long that steady business will last. For Henirchs, it’s been anything but steady. The only room for flexibility is allowing people to pick up picture frames by appointment. Henrichs said she is hoping for any kind of help she can get.

“It would be my hope that they would do everything in their power to help us along. It would be wonderful,” Henrichs said of The Village city government.

However, The Village Mayor Cathy Cummings said help won’t be coming from them.

“Financially no, we don’t have the capacity or funding; we’re such a small city,” Cummings said.

Cummings has her own restaurant business located just inside Oklahoma City limits called Vito’s Ristorante. She said she has turned to carry out and delivery for the time being. However, she can still receive some help. The Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce passed a $5.5 million small business COVID-19 relief fund last month, only available to businesses in Oklahoma City limits. This, excludes places like The Village, Warr Acres, Bethany and so on.

Located just outside that cut off line, Henrichs is still hopeful for help. Cummings, though, urges creativity among The Village Britton businesses to make it through.

“My heart goes out to them because it’s just devastating,” Cummings said.

Henrichs said she has applied for a small businesses relief loan, but has not heard back as of right now. She also said she is willing to continue to fight through this, hoping the business will come out okay.

