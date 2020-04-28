Businesses report unemployment fraud schemes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Several businesses reached out to KFOR after receiving fraudulent unemployment claims.

Companies are starting to contact News 4 about unemployment claims that are fraudulent.

In some cases, the companies are receiving claims from people who never worked for the company.

In other cases, the scammers are using names of real employees who are actually working and being paid right now.

The businesses are concerned for others because if companies are closed down right now and are not checking their mail, they may be missing these notices and if they go unreported, after 10 days, the person could receive that unemployment money.