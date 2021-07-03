Businesses see shortage of fireworks, doctors give safety tips

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Businesses are seeing a shortage of fireworks, and doctors are giving safety tips for handling fireworks this Fourth of July weekend.

Caden Williams with Rudy’s Fireworks in Edmond says all the stock they have right now is on the shelves.

“Our warehouses are empty right now,” he said.

He says the lack of supply coming in and a slowdown of shipping with the pandemic played a role.

“In all 41 years that my grandpa’s been in the business, this is the shortest we’ve been on stock,” he said.

Customers describe their favorite things about fireworks.

“They go boom,” 9-year-old Carson Cox said.

“My favorite part of Fourth of July is celebrating independence, just being free in America, and of course fireworks!” Brittany Lay said.

While people are gearing up for fun, doctors are reminding everyone to be careful.

“While fireworks are beautiful and fireworks are integral, you can’t have Fourth of July without fireworks, fireworks are really dangerous,” Dr. Maggie Brandt, Director of Burn Care at OU Health Trauma Center, said.

Kids shouldn’t be using fireworks. Neither should people who have been drinking. You should also have water around in case there’s a fire. Sparklers can be dangerous, too.

“Those can burn up to 2,000 degrees and cause pretty serious burns if they’re mishandled,” Dr. Ryan McKee, Emergency Room Physician with OU Children’s Hospital, said.

“We’re here for you if you get hurt, we really don’t want to see you, but we’re happy to take care of you if you do get hurt,” Brandt said.

Doctors also say you should never light a dud firework. Plus, the safest way to use fireworks is to watch a show put on by professionals.