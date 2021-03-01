Butter burger? Sonic rolls out sandwich slathered in dairy spread

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Butter and barbecue sauce on a burger? You had me at butter.

Fast-food chain Sonic has introduced a butter-seared Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger to its menus for a limited time.

In addition to a dollop of smoky mesquite butter, the sandwich features a meat patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, two slices of cheese, lettuce, grilled onions and pickles. The ingredients are served on a brioche bun.

If you’re sold on those ingredients, you can grab the new entree for $4.99 during the month of March.

According to the website ChewBoom, you can get the Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger for half off through a reward available on Sonic’s website and app.

This month, Sonic also introduced the Oreo Big Scoop Cookie Dough Blast and Oreo Big Scoop Cookie Dough Sundae. They’ll be available at participating locations through May 2.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter