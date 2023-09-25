DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) – A new world record for the largest butternut squash was set at the Giant Veggie Weigh-Off event at the State Fair of Virginia on Saturday.

The gargantuan butternut squash that set the world record weighed in at 131.4 pounds and was entered by Jason Loris, of the Amissville area of Rappahannock County.

A spokesperson for the State Fair of Virginia said the enormous squash is as big as the larger giant pumpkins entered in the weigh-off.

Butternut squash that set the world record at the State Fair of Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 23 (Photo: State Fair of Virginia)

Entries at the Giant Veggie Weigh-Off event at the State Fair of Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 23 (Photo: State Fair of Virginia)

Two other massive vegetables set state fair records, with a long gourd entered by Hank Houston, of Spotsylvania, measuring an astonishing 126.5 inches long.

Another giant vegetable, a squash, grown by Paul Jarosh, of Culpeper, weighed in at 911.6 pounds, also setting a state fair record.