California homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder after man kicks down door

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) – A Northern California homeowner fatally shot an armed man – who was on parole for another home invasion – after he kicked down the homeowner’s door Tuesday morning, police say.

On Tuesday, a piece of plywood covering the front door of the home on Vintage Valley Drive in Fairfield is the only sign that something happened.

“I’m kind of blown away,” neighbor Nathan Biggs said. “I’ve lived here all my life, 18 years. Probably the most eventful thing that’s happened in this neighborhood.”

Police said the couple in the home were having breakfast when they saw an unknown man through their Ring camera who knocked on their front door.

The homeowners didn’t answer.

“The suspect did ultimately kick the door down, kicked it off the hinges and attempted to make entry into the house,” said Fairfield Police Department’s Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen. “The homeowner defended themselves, fired rounds. The suspect ended up fleeing and [the homeowner] obviously called us, asked for us to come and help him.”

Police say the homeowner fired two shots with his handgun.

When officers arrived, they found the intruder across the street, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Despite first responders doing CPR, the man died at the scene.

“He was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun that was loaded with an extended magazine,” Jacobsen said.

Police identified the intruder as a 27-year-old Suisun City resident who was on active parole for a home invasion in Alameda County, which lies about 65 miles south in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Neighbors were concerned for the welfare of the homeowners, stopping by, even bringing flowers.

“They’re a wonderful family. And they’re well-liked in the community. And I’m just really grateful that nothing more serious might have happened to them,” said Cordelia resident Tamer Totah.