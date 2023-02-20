MANHATTAN, New York (KFOR/Storyful) – Surveillance cameras captured quite a heist at a Givenchy store in New York, after four suspects got away with $50,000 worth of items.

According to the New York Police Department, the suspects broke through a glass front door at the Manhattan store just before 7:30 a.m. on February 11th.

The four are seen stuffing large duffel bags with everything they could get their hands on.

A second camera shows one of the suspects stuffing clothing into a bag, while the others grabbed expensive handbags.