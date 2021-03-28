Can I start my garden yet?

GREENUP, Ky. (WOWK) — Spring is officially here, and as the temperatures start to warm up, greenhouses and garden centers are starting to see more business.

In recent years, greenhouses have noticed an age gap between their new and existing customers.

“We’re looking at seeing more 20- and 30-year-old people starting to garden and that’s exciting!” said Julie Bush, Garden Gate Greenhouse co-owner.

And as a new generation of gardeners take on the challenge, the question many are asking is “When is the best time to plant?”



Greenhouse and garden center owners warn gardeners about planting too early. (Credit: Lane Ball/WOWK)

Kenneth Imel, owner of Greenup County’s Imel’s Greenhouse, said the best dates to start planting can depend on the plant-type.

“All of your coal crops like cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and kale and those things are good to plant now … pansies and some of your perennials,” said Imel.

But while there are some plants you can put into the ground now, there are others that would be ruined by low temperatures if you plant too early.

Frostbite is one of the leading causes of plants dying before they’re ready to bloom. When temperatures start to drop, it can be hard to recover your garden, an issue that can contribute to a shortage of seeds at local garden centers.

This past year, greenhouse owners saw a huge uptick in business much earlier than they were used to. Those who were new to gardening often planted too early and, as a result, lost many of their crops.

While they enjoy the added foot traffic, greenhouses are trying to encourage everyone to wait until the right time.

“We’ve still got five or six weeks of maybe a chance of frosty and freezy nights,” said Imel.

The earliest suggested time to start planting would be the last week of April. If you are planning on starting earlier, you should be prepared to move the plants indoors during cold weather.