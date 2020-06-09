Canadian County sheriff to round up citizen posse for public service

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Canadian County Sheriff Chris West is looking to round up a posse.

But it’s not a posse in the traditional sense.

“While traditional posse’s of the Old West were used to chase down and apprehend outlaws, West is more interested in volunteers who would be willing to assist the Sheriff and his deputies in a broad range of missions, including in times of local crisis, or state of emergency,” a Canadian County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

West said the idea of a sheriff’s posse has been on the backburner, but is now full steam ahead.

“This is something I was asked about doing by voters during my bid for Sheriff in 2016, but other priorities have taken precedence. I believe now is a great time to put it together,” West said.

The posse will support local communities and could be used as a rapid response force of citizens who can be called upon swiftly to “answer the call to aid in safeguarding lives and property, as well as the Constitutional Rights of innocent law abiding citizens of Canadian County,” the news release states.

West said he moved on the idea of creating a posse after citizens, including former and retired police officers and members of the armed forces, contacted his office and expressed a desire to protect and serve their communities.

“People call all the time and say ‘Sheriff, what kind of needs do you have?'” West told KFOR on Tuesday. “There’s a lot of people who want to help out, but don’t know how to start, and I’m just trying to facilitate that.”

West said he would like for the posse to include a broad range of diversity in skill and abilities and race and gender, according to the news release.

“I’m hoping to get a response from a broad range of people who have a broad range of skills and sublimate it from there and see how we can work together to benefit our communities,” West told KFOR.

Canadian County residents who want to volunteer to serve in the “Sheriff’s Posse” can complete an application on the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office website located at https://ccsheriff.net/sheriffs-posse.php.

“Candidates will be contacted once the application has been received and processed,” the news release states.