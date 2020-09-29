Canadian woman accused of trying to poison Pres. Trump charged with threatening to kill, injure president of the United States

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – The Canadian woman accused of trying to poison President Donald Trump appeared in federal court on Monday.

Federal officials say Pascale Ferrier had close to 300 rounds of ammunition when they arrested her at the Peace Bridge earlier this month.

She’s facing a charge of threatening to kill and injure the president of the United States.

Ferrier is behind bars in Western New York currently.

Officials say her trial will move forward after U.S. Marshals move her to Washington, D.C.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter