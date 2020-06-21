Cannabis dispensaries say they’re getting forced off of 7-Eleven property after leases not renewed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Starla Norwood and her husband are registered nurses. They open the Nurses Station at Memorial and Rockwell to help people with health conditions.

“A lot of our patients are in their 50s, 60s, 70s,” Norwood said.

On Tuesday, Starla said she got a call from their property manager saying 7-Eleven Incorporated would not be renewing their lease and they have to be out of their current location by the end of June, which is a 14 day notice.

“What we’re hearing from 7-Eleven is they consider this a criminal activity and money laundering, and there are 300,000 Oklahomans with medical cards, and they seem to think their business is not important,” Norwood said.

The owner of Gayle’s Dispensary got the same phone call Friday.

“There wasn’t any kind of written notice, there wasn’t any kind of attempt at dialogue. There wasn’t any kind of approach to investigate it. It was just like no get out,” Owner Christian Oliver said.

7-Eleven Inc. bought the Oklahoma stores in January.

That same month some of the dispensaries received this e-mail. In it the property manager states “on day one nothing changes. There is no need for lease assignments.”

KFOR spoke to four dispensaries who have to vacate their current location because their leases aren’t being renewed.

“The new owner does not want to lease to the cannabis industry. It’s a company out of Texas so I have until July 31 to vacate the premises,” Christian Oliver, owner of Gayle’s Dispensary, said.

“We’re trying to look for a new place but it’s difficult It’s not an easy thing to do. There’s not a lot of places that start out with the answers is no. The ones that are available want really high rent,” Norwood said.

“It is devastating. This is just heartbreaking for my entire family,” Norwood said.

We emailed and called 7-Eleven’s corporate office and haven’t heard back.

We also called the property manager. We are still waiting for her to call us back.