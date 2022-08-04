LAKE TAHOE, Nevada (Storyful/KFOR) – Security video shows a runaway car, belonging to an elderly woman, slamming into a cannabis dispensary in Lake Tahoe, NV, barely missing the terrified employee inside.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline Village Substation said the elderly woman was shopping nearby at the Christmas Tree Village shopping center, where she failed to put her car in park.

“The vehicle rolled backwards, turned around 180 degrees and rolled down the shopping center driveway and across Highway 28 before smashing through the front windows of the dispensary,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

As flying glass and debris flew through NuLeaf Lake Tahoe Dispensary, a terrified employee came just inches from being hit. Fortunately, she was uninjured in the August 2nd crash.