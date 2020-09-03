CARES Act funding directed to jail leaves little relief for OK County families facing eviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro families facing eviction may be out of luck when it comes to obtaining CARES Act relief after the Oklahoma County commissioners voted to send a large chunk of money to the Jail Trust.

Many families within Oklahoma County only have $1.5 million to get a piece of after the bulk of the relief funding went to the long-ailing jail.

“A grandmother with three kids on the street,” said Dan Straughan, executive director of The Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City.

That’s one of several awful outcomes The Homeless Alliance is trying to avoid by directing people about to lose their homes to Community Cares Partners, the nonprofit set up to distribute CARES Act funding to help people with rent and bills.

Until Thursday, there were many they couldn’t help because there wasn’t money aimed toward Oklahoma County residents, only Oklahoma City.

Now there is some available for people in unincorporated Oklahoma County and surrounding municipalities like Warr Acres, Del City, and Harrah.

But county commissioners only voted to set aside $1.5 million dollars, not enough to cover everyone who will need it.

Of the $47 million granted to the county, $40 million was sent to repair the jail, where there has been a serious outbreak of the virus.

“We have basically a COVID manufacturer plant going on there,” said County Commissioner Brian Maughan, who voted to send the money there. “And with all the investment of asking people to not go to church, or not go to large celebrations including this upcoming weekend, we certainly don’t want to just shirk that off and say well here we know we have a major outbreak and we’re not doing anything about it.”

“Oklahoma County has a duty to fund a jail, and to repair that jail to slow the spread of COVID. Jails are necessary functions that also to spread COVID. The State and Oklahoma City already fund social programs, but no one else will give the County the necessary funds to make the jail COVID-19 resistant. For the County to spend the money to creating and duplicating state and municipal social programs rather than addressing the jail would be like a homeowner getting an insurance settlement and spending the money on gifts to his neighbors rather than fixing his own roof and windows,” County Commissioner Kevin Calvey said.

Straughan said he was surprised that large of an amount was dedicated to the jail, and not other relief efforts.

That’s in part because that money must be fully spent by December 31. After that, unused money will return to the Treasury.

Commissioner Carrie Blumert opposed sending the jail that much money, and said she hopes the Jail Trust will decide to return some of it.

“They still have to follow CARES guidelines,” Blumert said, “and that’s the big concern is is there $40 million worth of Covid-related needs inside the jail.”

In the meantime, Community Cares Partners executive director Ginny Bass Carl said more than 5,000 people have applied for CARES Act relief, and she seriously doubts the $1.5 million will be enough to cover everyone who needs it.

The best way to find out whether a person qualifies for funding through Community Cares Partners is by calling 211 or going to www.okcommunitycares.com.

