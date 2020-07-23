Carjacker who left dog to die in hot car given 12-year prison sentence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman convicted of stealing a truck and leaving a dog to die inside a hot truck has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says Leslie Aguillard will face time for several charges:
- 12 years for carjacking
- 10 years for aggravated cruelty to animals
- 12 years for second degree battery
- 7 of a 12 year sentence on an unrelated charge after time served
She will serve those sentences concurrently.
Aguillard stole David Mohr’s truck last summer while he was inside a Baton Rouge doughnut shop.
Mohr’s Labrador-Weimeraner, Rohr, was inside in the truck at the time.
Mohr tried to stop Aguillard as she took off, but he was dragged and injured in the process
The vehicle was later found with the dog dead of apparent heat exhaustion.
Aguillard pleaded guilty back in March to all of the charges listed.
