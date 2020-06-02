Carole Baskin granted GW Zoo in suit against Joe Exotic business

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The ‘Tiger King’ saga continues after Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Corporation today won a suit against Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Development Group, granting her the rights to the land in Garvin County.

The lawsuit began in 2016 when Big Cat Rescue Corp. sued both Greater Wynnewood Development Group and Shirley Schreibvogel, Joe Exotic’s mother.]

Judge Scott Palk ruled the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park to vacate the property within 120 days and hand over control to Big Cat Rescue Corp. although the park is now run by Jeff Lowe.

The title to the zoo land, all portable buildings, and several vehicles must be transferred to Baskin’s business.

All animals must be taken off the property as well, but no clear instructions on the animals’ ownership were given.

Judge Palk ruled these items were ‘Sham Deeds’ given by Exotic to his mother to avoid paying Baskin in a trademark infringement lawsuit settlement.

Tiger King, Joseph Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for trying to hire two different people at different times to kill one of his most outspoken critics, animal activist Carole Baskin.

He was convicted of those crimes, as well as more than a dozen wildlife charges, including killing five lions, in September 2019.

Now, he is reacting to this judgement with a letter from inside the Fort Worth prison medical facility.

Exotic is currently in Fort Worth’s facility after an exposure to COVID-19 in April.

Baskin has not issued a statement on today’s ruling.

Click here to read the court documents in full.