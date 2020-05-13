Caught on Camera: Delivery driver blocked into neighborhood by HOA president

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A viral video shows a furniture and home appliance delivery driver being held against his will in a neighborhood, blocked in by a HOA president who demanded information from him regarding why he was there.

“I want to know where you’re going?” a man named David Stewart is heard saying on a viral Facebook live.

“It’s none of your business. I’m going out, that’s where I’m going,” Travis Miller said.

Travis Miller, a home appliance and furniture delivery driver, captured the encounter in the Ashford Hills neighborhood in NE OKC, on Facebook Live on Monday.

“Got me blocked in so I can’t leave,” Miller said, showing Stewart blocking him in with his car.

“My name is David Stewart,” Stewart, who said he was the HOA president, is heard on the video saying.

“I don’t care what your name is, move out the way,” Miller said.

About thirty minutes in, another homeowner joined Stewart.

“All we want to know is why you’re in here and who gave you the gate code. That’s all we need to know,” the man said.

Miller told News 4 he did not want to share his customer’s personal information.

While he waited for Stewart to move his car, Miller said Stewart told him he was calling the police.

They never showed up and about an hour later, Stewart moved his car.

“They must have contacted the customer because the customer came around and he moved out the way,” Miller said.

Miller is seen on the video with tears streaming down his face calling the police himself.

“He said that he called the cops back and let them know that everything was clear but I didn’t want to leave and have it seem like I was fleeing the scene or anything like that,” Miller said to dispatch.

Miller spoke to News 4 over the phone on Wednesday.

“I don’t know what prompted him to, or what has happened in that neighborhood, for him to respond the way he did,” Miller said.

His Facebook clip quickly went viral.

Miller, and many people who commented, felt it was racially motivated.

We tried calling Stewart. The only number we could find for him was disconnected.

We stopped by his house too, and no one came to the door.

“I just know that emotionally, it was hard to maintain restraint, especially when I’m dealing with death in the family, two family members within two days of each other,” Miller said. “I just did the best I could to not make a bad situation worse.”

News 4 also tried to reach Stewart on Facebook but he never got back to us.