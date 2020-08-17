Caught on camera: Family dog chases would-be thief around Oklahoma home

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – A would-be burglar was no match for an Oklahoma family’s four-legged friend.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was seen looking around a home in Choctaw.

The alleged thief let the family’s dog outside so that when he came back later, he could easily get into the house.

However, the thief didn’t know that a neighbor put the dog back in the house.

When the thief came back to the house, he was chased away by the family dog.

