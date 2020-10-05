Caught on camera: Suspects crash stolen car through iron fence while fleeing Edmond family’s property

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond family is stepping up security after brazen thieves stole one of their vehicles and crashed through an iron fence to get away.

Two juveniles have since been arrested for the wild weekend crime caught on camera.

“It just goes to show you that people who are dead set on doing this they don’t really care,” said property owner Scott Adams. “They don’t care about the damage, they don’t care about themselves.”

Adams, a local attorney, says his family slept through the whole thing – getting a call around 3:15 Saturday morning.

“My daughter came in the room and told me that the police were on the phone and her car was at Danforth & I-35 upside down, that’s how we found out,” said Adams. “The thing that was really disturbing though was when I went back and looked through all the security video.”

In the video, you can see one suspect checking out the property – even on Adams’ front porch.

“The issue is the safety of my family and that’s what really has me upset,” he said. “Quite frankly, they’ve very lucky because had I seen them, I can assure you it would be a whole different set of circumstances then what we’re dealing with today and I’m glad I didn’t.”

Adams has beefed up security on his property since the incident.

News 4 is not identifying the suspects because they are juveniles.