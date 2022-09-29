OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say the number of deaths connected to COVID-19 continues to rise.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,196,529 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 4,100 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,580 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,906 deaths, which is an increase of 54 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 216 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 20 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.