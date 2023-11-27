OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma is one of the states leading the country in per capita COVID deaths. The state has lost the largest percentage of its population to the virus right behind Mississippi. Now experts are sounding the alarm about a winter surge.

According to the CDC, one in every 230 people have died due to COVID here in Oklahoma. State experts say Oklahomans are dying every single day from the virus.

“We know from the CDC that we’ve had 19,727 deaths here in Oklahoma… This is the largest COVID death discrepancy in the United States,” said Dr. George Monks, Former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

CDC data which shows Oklahoma is nearly tied with Mississippi for the most COVID deaths per population.

On Monday, reports show .43 percent of the population in Oklahoma has died from COVID-19.

“We’re not losing as many as we were in some of the peak waves we’ve had before. But we’ve lost 196 Oklahomans over the last three months,” said Dr. Monks.

Dr. Monks blames underlying health conditions as one of the reasons for such a high COVID death rate here in Oklahoma.

“If you’re sick and you have questions, talk to your doctor and maybe seek care,” said Dr. Monks.

A member of the KFOR family shared his experience after losing his grandfather to COVID last year.

“It was just a nightmare because he was going in and out of the hospital. He went in for COVID. They released him. Something else went wrong. He went back. Then he finally got discharged, came out and then had to go back and that was like that from, you know, mid-July all the way to October, where he finally passed in early October,” said Justin Nguyen, lost family member to COVID-19.

Justin Nguyen says it makes him nervous knowing Oklahoma is one of the leading states for the most COVID deaths per capita. His grandma also suffered from the disease as well, but fortunately survived.

“Going through that with my grandpa, it wasn’t fun. And I can’t imagine, like, other people having to go through this and that the numbers are that high,” said Nguyen.

Dr. Monks says Oklahoma is already starting to see RSV numbers increase for the winter COVID surge. Doctors do not expect it to be as large as it was at the beginning of this year, but that, along with the flu, will pick up over the next month here in Oklahoma.