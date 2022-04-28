OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases since last week’s data was released in Oklahoma.

OSDH announced last month that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,039,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 1,729 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,292 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 15,897 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 82 deaths.

Officials say there were 76 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 23 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.79 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.25 million have completed the series.