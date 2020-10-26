Celebrating Native American ties to baseball

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — This time of year, lots of folks are focused on the World Series.

KFOR decided to open the Oklahoma history books and look at a connection between baseball and our state’s Native American community. There is a deep connection.

A picture is worth a thousand words and a lot of memories.

A picture can also be filled with history such as one from 1933 of an American Indian baseball team from Oklahoma.

Watch to the video above to see the powerful connection.

Latest KFOR News Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter