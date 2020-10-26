Celebrating Native American ties to baseball

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — This time of year, lots of folks are focused on the World Series.
KFOR decided to open the Oklahoma history books and look at a connection between baseball and our state’s Native American community. There is a deep connection.
A picture is worth a thousand words and a lot of memories.
A picture can also be filled with history such as one from 1933 of an American Indian baseball team from Oklahoma.
Watch to the video above to see the powerful connection.
