Center offering free virtual workshop on fighting family burnout

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The only grief center in Oklahoma is offering a free virtual workshop for parents during the pandemic.

Calm Waters Center for Children and Families is offering ‘Fighting Family Burnout During a Pandemic,’ a free virtual workshop for parents.

The workshop is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.

“After months of togetherness at home, parents are beginning to feel overwhelmed and exhausted, struggling to take care of themselves and their children, especially now that kids are back to school,” said Heather Warfield, LMFT, Calm Waters’ Program Director. “Families are experiencing collective grief, mourning the loss of the routines they once had, and what they had expected for their child’s school year.”

The workshop will discuss teaching parents healthy ways to cope during drastic daily changes due to COVID-19 and three strategies to help children talk and process their emotions of grief.

Registration is open until 8 a.m. on Monday, September 28 online.

