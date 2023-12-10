A 37-year-old man was found dead near Chandler after officials said he crashed the truck he was driving and became pinned Sunday afternoon.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 37-year-old man was found dead near Chandler after officials said he crashed the truck he was driving and became pinned Sunday afternoon.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > 82-year-old Garfield man dies after truck rolls over him >

A new report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol states that Chandler’s Derik Melson was driving a 2005 Ford F250 just after noon when the truck left the roadway, he overcorrected and hit a tree. The crash happened about half a mile west of Chandler.

Officials said that the truck rolled onto its top and Melson was pinned for at least 30 minutes until officials were able to get him out.

They said that Melson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > Photographer, psychic medium delivers family prints after a visit from KFOR >

According to OHP, the cause of the crash and the driver’s condition are under investigation.