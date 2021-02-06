Charges filed against inmate who escaped from jail; court documents say he tried to bribe officer with “one million dollars” on the way back to jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Charges have been filed against 30-year-old Jesus Rubio, who escaped from the Oklahoma County Jail last week.

Jail officials say he escaped out a garage door as he was about to be transferred to the Department of Corrections to serve a 30 year prison sentence.

“They were putting handcuffs and leg irons on them, and there was 11 people and the officers, as I understand it, he looks up he counts 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 so again he starts looking,” Jail Administrator Greg Williams said the day it happened.

According to court documents, officers saw a produce van that matched a stolen vehicle description. They tried to pull it over, but the driver wouldn’t stop. Officers were able to identify the driver as Rubio, who led them on a pursuit.

“Law enforcement located him about three miles south of the detention center,” Williams said.

Documents say Rubio ran red lights, drove into oncoming traffic, nearly hitting multiple vehicles with people inside, as well as several police officers.

Within about 15 minutes, the van came to stop and Rubio took off running, but was then taken back into custody.

“I do want to say thank you to our local law enforcement officials and our local law enforcement partners for their immediate action is very much appreciated, and we couldn’t have done this without them,” Williams said.

Court documents say on the way back to jail, Rubio tried to bribe the officer with “one million dollars.” He also said he “wanted to kill himself because he knew he was going away to prison for life.”

Rubio was already convicted for kidnapping, domestic assault, and battery. He’s now facing multiple new charges including larceny of a vehicle and escape form custody.